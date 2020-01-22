Lori Loughlin's daughters will be called to testify if the parents do not change their statement

Bella and Olivia Jade, the daughters of Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, will be called to testify before a judge if their parents do not change their "not guilty,quot; statements.

"The legal team told Lori that the United States Attorney's Office will use her daughters as star witnesses in hopes of obtaining a conviction," a source told Us Weekly, adding that the girls had already "put their upside down world when his parents were accused. "

"They told him there was not unless there was a change from not guilty to guilty," the source continued. "Accepting a guilty plea would be the only solution."

Loughlin and her husband are accused of paying $ 500,000 to an admissions consultant to help their daughters enter the USC. Unlike fellow actress Felicity Huffman who pleaded guilty, Loughlin is fighting the charges. If convicted, Loughlin faces up to 45 years in prison.