Lori Harvey pleads not guilty to charges of hitting and running away

Steve Harvey's 23-year-old stepdaughter, Lori Harvey, pleaded not guilty this week in her case of run-over and escape. His lawyer, Blair Berk, appeared on behalf of Lori to file the guilty plea in a Los Angeles court on Tuesday.

According to Persons magazine, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office says that Lori’s pretrial hearing is scheduled for February 28.

These charges are the result of an alleged coup and leak that occurred on October 20. Apparently, Lori hit a parked vehicle while driving her Mercedes G-Wagon and then tried to leave the accident scene on foot.

When the police arrived, Lori's vehicle was on the side next to a Toyota Prius parked on Moreno Drive in Beverly Hills. Officers were able to arrest Lori not far from the accident after eyewitnesses saw her walk away. They also reported that Lori was texting and driving when the accident occurred.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the accident. Prosecutors formally accused Lori earlier this month of two misdemeanors: a charge of blow and leak that resulted in property damage, and a charge of resistance, delay and obstruction to a peace officer.

If convicted, Lori could face a one-year sentence in jail.

The news of Lori Harvey's legal problems comes after she became an Instagram official with her new boyfriend, the 36-year-old rapper Future, and the two celebrated their birthday in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Both Future and Lori have been posting photos on social networks among themselves, but none have spoken publicly about their relationship. A photo that Future posted on Instagram showed the couple hugging in a pool, and added the legend "Life is good,quot; along with a red-hearted emoji.

In one of her Instagram stories now expired, Lori posted a video of Future kissing her on the cheek. He also posted a selfie in a black bikini and repeated Future's mantra in the caption when he wrote: "Life is good,quot; along with a diamond emoji.

Lori Harvey and Future first caused dating rumors in November when they celebrated their birthday together at a white party in Atlanta.

Steve Harvey has not commented on his daughter's romance. When journalists asked him, he Family dispute The host simply said: "I don't know anything about it."



