Lori Harvey pleads not guilty in a case of blow and leak

Bradley Lamb
Lori Harvey pleaded not guilty in his escape and escape case, his lawyer Blair Berk confirmed to PEOPLE.

Berk attended the courthouse on behalf of Lori to present his statement.

Earlier this month, the socialite who is currently dating rapper Future was accused of resisting, delaying, obstructing a peace officer and a charge of blow and flight that resulted in property damage.

A witness who saw the accident told police that Lori crashed her Mercedes SUV in another vehicle, causing her car to tip over while driving home in Beverly Hills. He reportedly returned home after spending the weekend with rapper Future and was texting him at the time.

