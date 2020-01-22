LOOK: Sky Sports News in 60 seconds | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTML16ca12536f791ba43b7150d90b7a46fb11% %MINIFYHTML16ca12536f791ba43b7150d90b7a46fb12%









%MINIFYHTML16ca12536f791ba43b7150d90b7a46fb13% %MINIFYHTML16ca12536f791ba43b7150d90b7a46fb14%







1:15



Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up on the latest Sky Sports News headlines

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.

Burnley has won at Old Trafford for the first time since 1962 thanks to goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez. The defeat leaves Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's team six points behind the Champions League places.

Leicester recovered from the league's consecutive losses by defeating West Ham 4-1. Tottenham beat Norwich 2-1 to climb to sixth.

Both Celtic and Rangers won in the Scottish Premier League. Celtic won 3-1 at Kilmarnock to maintain his two-point lead at the top of the table. The Rangers won 1-0 at home against St Mirren.

Anthony Joshua says he held a meeting on a world heavyweight unification fight with Deontay Wilder.

And Premiership Rugby has published the disciplinary report on violations of the Saracen salary cap. The club president, Neil Golding, says he will provide "the context and clarity that are so needed."