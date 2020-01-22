Loan of Middlesbrough, Stoke and Derby chasing Jack Simpson of Bournemouth | Soccer news

%MINIFYHTMLe519ab158b8ad9b1025a47f1ea2a8cf711% %MINIFYHTMLe519ab158b8ad9b1025a47f1ea2a8cf712%







Middlesbrough, Stoke and Derby are waiting to know if Bournemouth will leave Jack Simpson on loan.

%MINIFYHTMLe519ab158b8ad9b1025a47f1ea2a8cf713% %MINIFYHTMLe519ab158b8ad9b1025a47f1ea2a8cf714%

Cherries are expected to decide if they will let the center go later this week, and all three Championship clubs are eager to take it.

Simpson, 23, has made only six appearances for the Cherries this season; three in the Premier League, two in the EFL Cup and one in the FA Cup.

Boro is in the market for a central backup and has also asked for a loan repayment for Ben Gibson of Burnley, but Jonathan Woodgate's side was rejected along with Fulham and Huddersfield.

Jack Simpson has made only six appearances for the Cherries this season.

The Clarets have insisted on having a replacement through the door before letting Gibson go, and have been linked again with a movement for the long-term goal and Boro defender Dael Fry.

Stoke and Derby are also looking to strengthen their defenses to avoid relegation and rise in the Championship table during the second half of the campaign.

How to follow the January transfer window with Sky Sports

Sky sports It will bring you the latest news from the January transfer market with the return of three shows.

Start your day with Good morning transfers at 9 in the morning while our team of reporters brings you the latest news and knowledge. Transfer Talk then continues at noon delivering an analysis of the most important stories. Then, join us at 7 p.m. for the definitive summary of the news of the day with The Transfer Show.

Meanwhile, the Talk transfer The podcast will also return at the beginning of the year with a more expert analysis from here and across the continent.

And in addition to tuning in Sky sports news, don't miss anything with our dedicated Transfer Center blog.