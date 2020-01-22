Lizzo shakes Beyonce's Adidas x Ivy Park after criticism for not including size

Instagram

The creator of hits & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39; celebrates its own box from the Adidas x Ivy Park collection wearing an orange jacket from the collection combined with a Savage X Fenty lingerie set by Rihanna.

Up News Info –

Lizzo has joined the list of celebrities who endorse unofficially Beyonce KnowlesAdidas x Ivy Park Collection. The rapper has just received her own box from the Queen Bey and Adidas collaboration fashion collection and she couldn't help showing it on Instagram.

On Tuesday, January 21, the Detroit-born star posted a video of her swinging an orange jacket from the collection. The jacket was left without a zipper, revealing a set of orange lingerie by RihannaSavage X Fenty below.

Lizzo, who wore shoes with the same color, pulled an orange trunk from the clip. Its creative director, Quinn Wilson, left the trunk. He also wears a piece from the Ivy Park collection, a purple jumpsuit with orange stripes on both sides. The two later sang and danced together in the video.

<br />

Lizzo rocks the Ivy Park jacket after the collection received a violent reaction from large consumers for not including size. Some people opposed the fact that it was only available in sizes XS – XL.

The essayist Candice Marie Benbow tweeted: "We can love her and still say that Bey is wrong about the exclusion of Ivy Park's size. You can't celebrate the inclusion of your other projects, have big size dancers and background singers, but ignore us again when the time comes for this. The exclusion is intentional and I am tired. "

Another complained similarly: "Ivy Park does not have large sizes is so gross considering that Adidas earned 6.41 billion in revenue last quarter and nothing they are selling is so revolutionary that it will take time to evaluate it. They can afford the luxury and they know how to do it. " . CHOOSE not to do it. "

Instead of responding to the complaint, Beyonce turned to her official Instagram account to thank fans for her enthusiastic response to her collaboration with Adidas. "I want to thank all the incredible human beings who stood in those long lines in the snow and rain," he published Monday.

"All the beautiful people who were waiting in the waiting room online. All the friends and family who took the time to shoot videos and dress in the unboxing. I am humble, grateful and proud. They all look so good in their IVY PARK . I love you deeply. B. "