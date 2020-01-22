Lizzo remembers the experience & # 39; terrifying & # 39; going to shrink for the first time

%MINIFYHTMLb0bd3523c709eb11311f029edc12ab0711% %MINIFYHTMLb0bd3523c709eb11311f029edc12ab0712%

Rolling Stone Magazine / David LaChapelle

The singer of & # 39; Good as Hell & # 39; She says in a new interview in a magazine that her breakup with her boyfriend sent her to therapy and helped her find the & # 39; courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist & # 39 ;.

Lizzo He has credited regular therapy sessions for giving him "the courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist."

The "Good as Hell" star suffered an emotional collapse while on tour in 2018, and then decided to start seeing a therapist.

While the builder described the movement as "really scary," Lizzo told Rolling Stone magazine that "being vulnerable with someone I didn't know, and then learning how to be vulnerable with people I do know, gave me the courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist. "

Shortly before going on tour for her 2018 tour, Melissa Jefferson, 31, with a real name, separated from her boyfriend, whose identity she never revealed.

And although the separation was a difficult time for the star, it's something she knows she needed to go through.

"As fucking as it sounds, I needed that experience of heartbreak," he explained. "I am not sad because I use pain so constructively. It is inevitable. Pain is a human experience."

With the help of his therapist and a new perspective, Lizzo is working on various aspects of his life, such as his "relationship with my family" and opening up "to friendship."

"I open up to the idea of ​​children, which is great for me, because my albums are my babies," he added.