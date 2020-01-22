Lizzo remembers the experience & # 39; terrifying & # 39; going to shrink for the first time

The singer of & # 39; Good as Hell & # 39; She says in a new interview in a magazine that her breakup with her boyfriend sent her to therapy and helped her find the & # 39; courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist & # 39 ;.
Lizzo He has credited regular therapy sessions for giving him "the courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist."
The "Good as Hell" star suffered an emotional collapse while on tour in 2018, and then decided to start seeing a therapist.
While the builder described the movement as "really scary," Lizzo told Rolling Stone magazine that "being vulnerable with someone I didn't know, and then learning how to be vulnerable with people I do know, gave me the courage to be vulnerable as a vocalist. "
Shortly before going on tour for her 2018 tour, Melissa Jefferson, 31, with a real name, separated from her boyfriend, whose identity she never revealed.
And although the separation was a difficult time for the star, it's something she knows she needed to go through.
"As fucking as it sounds, I needed that experience of heartbreak," he explained. "I am not sad because I use pain so constructively. It is inevitable. Pain is a human experience."
With the help of his therapist and a new perspective, Lizzo is working on various aspects of his life, such as his "relationship with my family" and opening up "to friendship."
"I open up to the idea of children, which is great for me, because my albums are my babies," he added.
