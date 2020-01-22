Lizzo and Beyonce Top 2020 Shorty Awards nominations

%MINIFYHTML8ad2e49a147b378950fe6f429305032c11% %MINIFYHTML8ad2e49a147b378950fe6f429305032c12%

Instagram

The success creator of & # 39; Juice & # 39; and the singer of & # 39; Formation & # 39; They lead the package in the nominations for the upcoming Shorty Awards, which will be held on May 3.

Up News Info –

Lizzo Y Beyonce Knowles leads the nominees for the 2020 Shorty Awards with double distinction.

The creator of hits "Juice" got a nod in the Music – Arts and Entertainment category, where she will face AJR, Anderson .Paak, Billie eilish, White brown, Brandi Carlile, Celine Dion, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Mike Posner, Missy ElliottY Twice in the awards ceremony, which celebrates the content of social networks.

He also earned an Instagram nomination of the year – Content list, where Beyonce also appears. "Lizzo post AMAs" and "Beyonce in the shoes" will face each other "John mayerkick of the bottle "and"Will Smith reaching 50 million followers "for the prize.

%MINIFYHTML8ad2e49a147b378950fe6f429305032c13% %MINIFYHTML8ad2e49a147b378950fe6f429305032c14%

Beyonce also appears on the list of celebrities – Art and entertainment. She joins Zendaya Coleman, Paula Abdul, Keke palmer, Adam Sandler, Blake griffin, David Beckham, Jonathan Van Ness, Michael Strahan, Demi lovato, Jennifer AnistonY Tessa Thompson Competing for the prize.

Khalid Y Lady Gaga They also appear in the nominations, with "The Khalid Happy Dance" and "Lady Gaga Eye Roll", both receiving winks in the GIF category of the year – Content.

Meanwhile, it was the TikTok stars that impressed this year, making nominations outside the TikTokker of the Year award, including Food & Drink, Meme of the Year, Weird and Beauty.

The social media platform enjoyed a successful year, which caused several viral and crazy challenges, and propelled the successful "Old Town Road" artist Lil Nas X to international stardom.

The twelfth annual edition of the Shorty Awards will take place on May 3 at the 1515 Broadway Theater in New York City. The awards ceremony can be viewed through live online streaming.