Lizzo almost discovered everything on the last cover of "Rolling Stone,quot; with a semi-nude photo

At this point, there aren't many celebrities who live their best lives as much as Lizzo. Last year has been a worldwide success for her, as she has accumulated infinite successes, awards and is currently the most nominated artist at this year's Grammy Awards. Lizzo is also now the last artist to cover the magazine "Rolling Stone,quot;, and shows even more curves despite what critics say.

Lizzo is nominated for eight Grammy awards this year, and could easily win them. It is virtually unstoppable at this time, but its success has also been criticized for its appearance. As a proudly large woman, Lizzo has a lot of confidence in her skin and often shows her body with a revealing outfit, there are those who have a problem with him … but Lizzo definitely doesn't care.

On his first cover of "Rolling Stone," Lizzo talks about his body image, his criticisms and more:

(About his music is not for everyone): "Look, I'm new. You put two plates of food in front of people, (and) one is fried chicken. If you like fried chicken, that's great. And the other is , like, fried ostrich. You don't want to fuck with that. Eventually we get used to everything. So people just have to get used to me ** ".

(In his body image): "I have reached an agreement with the body dysmorphia and evolved. The positive movement for the body is doing the same. We are growing together and are growing pains, but I'm glad to be attached to something so organic and I live

(Being a large role model): "I am much more than that. Because I actually present it, I have a whole career. It is not a trend."

You can see Lizzo playing live at 62North Dakota Grammy Awards on January 26th at 8 p.m. on CBS.

