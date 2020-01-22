Liv Tyler would love if Dad Steven Tyler stopped throwing his microphone stand

Joe Schildhorn / BFA / REX Shutterstock
Being a rock star's daughter can't be easy, especially when your father is Steven Tyler.
On Tuesday, Liv Tyler open about what it really is to be related to the eccentric Aerosmith leader in Jimmy Kimmel Live—and she didn't hold back when it came to enumerating the things she does on stage that embarrass her.
"I mean … he is quite amazing," he said enthusiastically to the host Jimmy Kimmel. "But as an interpreter, he doesn't care about anything. Like, he's really singing with all his heart. So, I'm generally quite impressed that he's still … but he does things that embarrass me. How to play the microphone stand up. I'm like , & # 39; Dad … & # 39; "
Since Aerosmith started his Deuces residences in Wild Las Vegas last year, the 9-1-1: lonely star The actress joked that there has been no shortage of Steven's microphones. She added: "They are in Las Vegas right now, so there are, like, clips all the time … and he, like, sometimes licks people's faces."
Still on the subject of his family, the mother of four shared what it was like to raise her children across the pond with her British fiance. David Gardner.
While explaining the dynamics of his mixed family, which includes his 4-year-old son Sailor and a 3 year old daughter Lula (she is mother to son Milo, 15 years old, and is father and son Gray, 12), noted that their little ones have become British.
"Milo is … he is a true New Yorker. He has an American accent," he began. "But babies have full British accents … It's very sweet. But I always remember them, because they say the English words for everything. Then, they'll say, like, the stroller, they call it a buggy. And the trash can is a bin … like french fries and I'll say: & # 39; You mean you want french fries & # 39; ".
After trying the Lord of the Rings Star's knowledge of English traffic signs, Liv talked about her new role in Ryan Murphymedical drama spin-off 9-1-1: lonely star. Once the duo saw a clip of the show, where Liv can be seen in charge of the crime scene in front of his co-star Rob loweHe confessed to Jimmy that he had no idea how to interpret his paramedical alter ego.
"That was my first day at work," he told Jimmy. "It was really scary. I had to go in and say," I know what I'm talking about. "I don't know anything about being a paramedic. I'm learning … I had to go in and open someone."
Watch Liv talk about Aerosmith, her family and Rob Lowe in the video above!
