Liv Tyler would love if Dad Steven Tyler stopped throwing his microphone stand

Being a rock star's daughter can't be easy, especially when your father is Steven Tyler.

On Tuesday, Liv Tyler open about what it really is to be related to the eccentric Aerosmith leader in Jimmy Kimmel Live—and she didn't hold back when it came to enumerating the things she does on stage that embarrass her.

"I mean … he is quite amazing," he said enthusiastically to the host Jimmy Kimmel. "But as an interpreter, he doesn't care about anything. Like, he's really singing with all his heart. So, I'm generally quite impressed that he's still … but he does things that embarrass me. How to play the microphone stand up. I'm like , & # 39; Dad … & # 39; "

Since Aerosmith started his Deuces residences in Wild Las Vegas last year, the 9-1-1: lonely star The actress joked that there has been no shortage of Steven's microphones. She added: "They are in Las Vegas right now, so there are, like, clips all the time … and he, like, sometimes licks people's faces."