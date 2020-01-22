List of shortlisted films for the Filmfare Short Film Awards 2020

The short film format gives filmmakers the opportunity to explore new avenues in small versions. It also gives actors the opportunity to extend the limit and add to their repertoire. This year too, we were flooded with movies when we announced the call. Telling intriguing stories in 20 minutes, many filmmakers presented some beautifully made films for this year's Filmfare Short Film Awards.

With the changing times, we saw a drastic increase in the amount of movies we receive based on social awareness. Relevant, topical and well crafted, this year's entries improved the game for the short film format.

After many entries and weeks of qualification, we present the 35 pre-selected films for this year's edition of the awards. Have a look.

1. Nawab

2. Free just without fear

3. Tindey

4. Kaash ….. What if?

5. Apun Ka Cinema

6. Baatein

7. Woh Pal (those lovely moments)

8. Mini Banerjee ghar mein hai a story of urban terror.

9. comedian

10. Deshi

11. Fatafat

12. Chintu

13. Smile please

14. Midnight Error

15. A monsoon date

16. Bin Bulaaye

17. Newborn mother

18. Prashna (Question) 19. Suno

20. Dhagad

21. Level 13

22. Batti

23. Custody

24. Bebaak

25. Hickey

26. D.A.T.E

27. Budh

28. Alisha

29. Suno – The Tacit

30. Old Kid 31. Chudail – The Witch

32. Dhut

33. Adheen

34. Sarvagun Sampann