Lira Galore reportedly seeks a restraining order against quality control CEO and Baby Daddy "Pee,quot; Thomas

The drama between former partner Lira Galore and the CEO of Quality Control, Pierre "Pee,quot; Thomas, is still getting worse. Following reports of physical abuse and drug use, there is now a possible restraining order at the center of his drama.

As you will remember, Lira Galore accused Pee Thomas of violently physically abusing her throughout her pregnancy with her nine-month-old daughter, Khalessi. Lira even posted photos of her alleged Pee injuries on social media. He responded, accusing her of her drug use throughout her pregnancy, as well as questioning her claims of abuse.

Fast forward to the present, and in addition to the two currently involved in a bitter battle for the custody of their daughter, it is said that Lira seeks an official restraining order against Pee. @TMZ_TV reports, Lira filed documents seeking a temporary protection order against Pee because of what she calls her "threatening behavior,quot; during a recent judicial custody hearing. She says she is terrified of Pee … and claims that he kept trying to talk to her, even approached her in an "intimidating nature,quot; and tried to get her phone number.

Lira further claims that while they were together recently in a conference room, he was staring at her, making her extremely uncomfortable, and they also caught him taking pictures. She says that when she tried to leave the room, Pee blocked the door and harassed her. Reportedly, things got so intense that a deputy had to escort her out of the building.

Lira says the meeting was traumatic for her and her lawyer, who said, "for the first time in her legal career, she felt insecure in the courtroom." She is asking for the court order to keep Pee 100 yards away and not have any contact.

