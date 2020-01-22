Lily Tomlin officiated Kathy Griffin's wedding for $ 25K

%MINIFYHTMLa78f7176ac27dbdc1fd8e0b909f2561c11% %MINIFYHTMLa78f7176ac27dbdc1fd8e0b909f2561c12%

The actress of & # 39; Grace and Frankie & # 39; He reveals that he officiated at Griffin's New Year's wedding to pay off his debt after getting a private private jet ride from the comedian.

Lily tomlin agreed to officiate Kathy GriffinNew Year's Day wedding to return your money for a private jet ride.

The "Grace and Frankie"The star is no longer in debt to her comedy partner after intervening in the ceremony.

"We both went to the Traverse City Film Festival (in Michigan) and rented a rented plane, which cost him $ 50,000," Lily revealed during an appearance Monday night at "The Late Late Show in America"." She gave me a free ride and joked me a lot about her $ 25,000 debt. So I told him that he would officiate at the wedding for $ 25,000 and then we would be at hand. "

Griffin married his former partner Randy Bick in the early hours of January 1, 2020, and turned to Twitter to share a video of the intimate event.

Tomlin also noted that he plans to officiate more weddings when "Grace and Frankie" ends the seventh season.

"I had to connect online and become an officiant," he said. "I'm counting on doing a bit of that now that we'll leave Grace and Frankie in July."