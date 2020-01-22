Lil Nas X remembers a frightening period of self-medication and exit

Lil Nas X It is opening up about the use of marijuana to deal with the death of a loved one and popular members of the rap community, their decision to leave and their family.

The 20-year-old rapper, who is nominated for his first six Grammy Awards in the next 2020 Grammys, made his comments to Variety in a cover interview published on Wednesday.

%MINIFYHTML9ac8bca6adbfd13522babd1a86814ea413% %MINIFYHTML9ac8bca6adbfd13522babd1a86814ea414%

"A lot happened during my promotion. You know, drugs and murders," he told the store, referring to the death of Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead at 33 in Los Angeles in March, XXXTentacion, who died in a shooting in Florida in 2018, and Wrld Juice, who died at age 21 in December at a Chicago airport after suffering a seizure.

"And my grandmother passed away (in 2018), she was the first person close to me who died," Lil Nas X continued. "It was devastating. And it made me hypochondriac: I woke up with my heart racing. It was scary."

He said he then self-medicated "smoking (weed) in excess."

"But then I began to feel more connected to the universe and take everything as a signal," he said.