Lil Nas X remembers a frightening period of self-medication and exit

Lil Nas X It is opening up about the use of marijuana to deal with the death of a loved one and popular members of the rap community, their decision to leave and their family.
The 20-year-old rapper, who is nominated for his first six Grammy Awards in the next 2020 Grammys, made his comments to Variety in a cover interview published on Wednesday.
"A lot happened during my promotion. You know, drugs and murders," he told the store, referring to the death of Nipsey Hussle, who was shot dead at 33 in Los Angeles in March, XXXTentacion, who died in a shooting in Florida in 2018, and Wrld Juice, who died at age 21 in December at a Chicago airport after suffering a seizure.
"And my grandmother passed away (in 2018), she was the first person close to me who died," Lil Nas X continued. "It was devastating. And it made me hypochondriac: I woke up with my heart racing. It was scary."
He said he then self-medicated "smoking (weed) in excess."
"But then I began to feel more connected to the universe and take everything as a signal," he said.
Lil Nas X also talked about his family.
"I never really talk about my mother," he said. "She is an addict, so we don't have the closest relationship. Even trying to improve her, things didn't work out at all. But there is still love."
Meanwhile, Lil Nas X has approached his father since the rapper was released last year.
"It could have been anyway," he said of the reaction to his announcement on Twitter.
The rapper said he called his father to tell him before his social networks revealed it.
"We have approached," he said. "I mean, especially now because I have nothing to hide. It was a shock to him. It's still the initial phase. I still don't feel comfortable bringing a boy."
Lil Nas X is nominated for Best Musical Artist at the next GLAAD Media Awards.
"I hope that my actions are enough to inspire other LGBTQ children who come to not be afraid of being themselves, but I feel pressure to be a role model for the community," he said. Variety.
Lil Nas X's interview was published four days before the 2020 Grammys. Among the six winks he received are Best New Artist, a category in which he will compete against players like Lizzo Y Billie eilishand Record of the year for him and Billy Ray Cyrus& # 39; hit song "Old Town Road,quot;.
The 62nd Grammy Awards will air live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on CBS on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.
