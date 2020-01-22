Lil & # 39; Kim & # 39; s Baby Daddy Mr. Papers is abandoned by Celina Powell on Instagram Live

Instagram

"This is the last time you will hit me," the self-proclaimed thot told the "Kissing You" artist, who shares a daughter with Kim, during their joint live session.

Lil & # 39; Kim He is not the only one with a new lover. Your ex and daddy baby, Mr. papers, has also been going silent Celina Powell, although their relationship does not last as long as Kim's. The two recently held a joint Instagram Live session, where the self-proclaimed Instagram thot left it in front of several viewers.

The papers seemed to be listening to some music in her car while they smoked during the session, and Celina clearly wasn't having it because she constantly told him to "turn off the shit." He eventually rejected the music, but it was not enough to calm Celina when he began to accuse him of "trying to embarrass her." In his defense, Papers said: "I have a daughter who would never embarrass a girl."

However, Celina has not yet bought his words and continued to accuse him of trying to embarrass her despite her refusal. "I'm not going to expose you on your Live, it's great," he said later, before leaving. "This is the last time you'll hit me … I don't talk to you anymore. Really. I'm done."

However, the documents were apparently not too disconsolate about that. Instead of begging him to stay, the "Kissing You" artist was laughing.

Prior to his relationship with Celina, Papers is widely known for dating Kim, with whom he shares his daughter Royal Reign. Because of his high profile relationship, Papers ends up resentful of people who think it's just his daddy baby. "Before [dating Kim] I was the man, and after the situation, I am the man. Before anyone else, not only my baby's moms particularly. I don't mean it, but people don't give tell me how I work hard. I've always been a scammer and I've made things happen, "he said earlier.