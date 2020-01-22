Liam Hemsworth is a bloody mess in the most dangerous game

After months, so many months, of advertisements promoting programs with some of Hollywood's biggest stars, his first look at a Quibi scripted program is here and it's none other than Most dangerous game starring the only Liam Hemsworth.

Hemsworth stars alongside the Oscar winner Waltz Christoph in the new short series of writer and executive producer Nick Santora.

In Most dangerous game, viewers will meet Dodge Maynard (Hemsworth), a young husband and father who is desperate to take care of his pregnant wife before a terminal illness ends his life. Then, Dodge accepts an offer to participate in a deadly game where he discovers that he is not the hunter, but the prey. "This action thriller explores the limits of how far someone would go to fight for his life and his family," Quibi said in a statement.