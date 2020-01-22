Lena Waithe announces separation from his wife only 2 months after the revelation of the marriage

%MINIFYHTMLd2a948572a7a5f49907cf81837127c3311% %MINIFYHTMLd2a948572a7a5f49907cf81837127c3312%

This announcement is surely surprising, given that the star of & # 39; Master of None & # 39; He talked about his married life & # 39; interesting & # 39; with Alana Mayo in an interview earlier this month.

Lena WaitheThe marriage with Alana Mayo is short lived. Only two months after "Nobody's teacher"Star revealed that the couple had married in secret, they issued a joint statement to E! News to announce their decision to separate.

"After thinking carefully and considering it, we have decided to separate. We have nothing but mutual support and ask you to respect our privacy during this time," so the statement said, without revealing the reason for the separation.

This news was surprising because earlier this month, Lena talked about her "interesting" married life in an interview with Us Weekly. "Now it's like, I think we are doing the best we can, trying to solve it."The Chi"The creator said." It's like, OK, I think this is what is needed now, you know what I mean? I think that as you get older and mature, you try to solve things. But yes, it's like one of those things in life that you do, and you hope to do it right. "

Lena met Alana, who was initially straight, at a general business meeting, but did not begin to develop feelings for her until the latter began to invite her out. They got engaged on Thanksgiving Day in 2017 and secretly married in a San Francisco court in 2019. Lena revealed the news during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres show"in November of that year.

"We sneaked in and hurt, you know. We really didn't make any announcements or a big one, you know," he said about the ceremony at that time. "We went to San Francisco. We went to the courthouse and got married right in front of the bust of Harvey Milk. It was her idea, like all good things, and she was just driving and saw the courthouse and said: & # 39; We should get married there "and I said:" Great, I'm depressed. " "