Lena Waithe and wife Alana May Split

Lena Waithe Y Alana Mayo They have decided to go their separate ways, E! The news has learned exclusively.

The news comes two months after announcing that they were secretly married. A statement was shared with E! News about his decision to separate.

"After thinking carefully and considering it, we have decided to separate," said a joint statement from their representatives. "We have nothing but mutual support and ask you to respect our privacy during this time."

In November, the Emmy winner said Ellen Degeneres Y John legend in The Ellen DeGeneres show that she and Mayo got married in a private ceremony in a San Francisco courthouse.

"We did not make any announcement or a big … We went to San Francisco. We went to court," Lena explained at the time. "He got married right in front of (politician and gay rights activist) Harvey milk"bust,quot;.