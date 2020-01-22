Leicester City: Brendan Rodgers has minimized fears of injury from Jamie Vardy | Soccer news

















0:58



Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, says Jamie Vardy came out in his 4-1 victory over West Ham after feeling a stab in his gluteus, and not a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

Leicester's manager, Brendan Rodgers, says Jamie Vardy came out in his 4-1 victory over West Ham after feeling a stab in his gluteus, and not a recurrence of his hamstring injury.

Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, has dispelled fears about striker Jamie Vardy's injury suffered in West Ham's beating 4-1 at King Power Stadium.

Leading 1-0 on the back of Harvey Barnes's 23-minute touch, Vardy's helmet clearance led him to stop with what initially seemed to be a hamstring problem, but then it was confirmed to be a muscle injury of the buttocks (buttocks).

Despite trying to return to the field and continue playing after treatment, the 33-year-old player soon collapsed on the ground and was replaced by Kelechi Iheanacho.

Vardy at least watched the second half from the bank, with Rodgers giving a positive prognosis.

Jamie Vardy falls injured

"It wasn't his hamstring, so it's good news for us," Rodgers said.

"He just felt a stab in the buttock, so we'll wait and see that the next day or so, but fortunately his hamstring is fine, and we'll evaluate things in the next few days."

Jamie Vardy leaves the field after suffering an injury

Despite the blows of the injury, Rodgers' team returned to the winning path with an emphatic victory to maintain their dominance in third place in the Premier League, and with that keep an eye on the place of the Champions League to the next season.

After losing Vardy, Ricardo doubled City's lead in the halftime strike with a sumptuous strike and, although West Ham captain Mark Noble withdrew one of the penalty spot at the beginning of the second half, a double from Ayoze Pérez in the last 10 minutes. He concluded a deserved victory to erase the memories of recent consecutive defeats against Southampton and Leicester.

The result also showed that City can operate without Vardy.

3:00 FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Leicester's victory against West Ham in the Premier League. FREE TO SEE: The highlights of Leicester's victory against West Ham in the Premier League.

Rodgers added: "He is a fantastic player and very, very important to us, but you will never succeed or do well if you only trust one player completely."

"Of course, when you have a player of your quality, it will always fail, so it is particularly important to have players who can enter a game and do not change your pace much."

"Kelechi came in and it was very, very good. He wants to run behind, he was powerful, his touch was good, he works very hard and it always seems that he can create and score goals. I thought he came in and did very well.

"In general, I thought the performance was very, very good. From the first whistle we played with a high pace, the speed in our game was good, creativity was good. We deserved it very much, very happy."

A villa vs Leicester Live

Rodgers also lost midfielder Nampalys Mendy to a knee injury just after half an hour during his team's great victory over West Ham.

The Frenchman was replaced by Wilfred Ndidi, who returned to the team of the day after recovering from knee surgery in a doubly fast time.