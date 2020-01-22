Leicester 4 – 1 West Ham

Informs and highlights when Leicester, third, moves eight points above Chelsea in fourth place; West Ham stay 17th

















Leicester returned to the winning forms emphatically, raising his hopes in the top four with a 4-1 victory against West Ham at King Power Stadium.

The Brendan Rodgers team entered the game following the successive defeats in the Premier League, but there were no signs of lack of confidence as the hosts reached a two-goal lead in the first half, despite losing Jamie Vardy and Nampalys. Mendy to the injury.

West Ham showed signs of life in the second half and was given a lifeguard when Mark Noble scored from the penalty spot after substitute Wilfred Ndidi knocked down Sebastien Haller right inside the penalty area.

The Hammers severely tested Leicester's resolution while looking for an equalizer, but Rodgers' men stood firm and their class shone at the end when Ayoze Pérez's double in the last 10 minutes ended the challenge on David Moyes's side.

The victory sees Leicester, who placed eight points ahead of Chelsea in fourth place and 14 points ahead of Manchester United in fifth place, consolidating third place in the league, while West Ham, threatened by the decline, remains in the 17th position but leveled in points with Bournemouth and Watford in the 18th 19th respectively.

How Leicester returned to the winning forms …

Despite dominating possession in the early stages, Leicester struggled to create well-defined openings while West Ham maintained his defensive form.

Leicester Schmeichel (6), Pereira (8), Soyuncu (7), Evans (7), Chilwell (7), Barnes (8), Mendy (6), Tielemans (7), Maddison (8), Pérez (8), Vardy (6). Subs: Antonio (7), Fornals (6). West Ham: Randolph (7), Zabaleta (6), Diop (6), Ogbonna (5), Cresswell (7), Masuaku (6), Rice (6), Noble (6), Snodgrass (6), Lanzini (6), Haller (5). Subs: Ndidi (5), Iheanacho (6), Morgan (n / a). Party man: Ricardo Pereira.

Vardy directly shot Darren Randolph, while Pereira cut a high and wide half volley, but the pressure finally manifested in the 23rd minute.

Barnes slid the ball towards Pereira, whose low shot seemed to steer narrowly down the far post until the intervention of the first saw him score his third goal in four games.

Not everything was easy for the hosts, since the first Mendy limped in the 32nd minute, before Vardy followed suit 12 minutes later, after trying to play with a problem in the left hamstring.

Jamie Vardy leaves the field after suffering an injury

There was a silence around the King Power when the top scorer in the Premier League headed straight through the tunnel, but they soon stood up again when the football on their side opened and the Hammers opened in additional time.

Barnes played another perfect inch ball in Pereira's path, who let out with a powerful 15-yard hit for his third goal of the season.

Harvey Barnes celebrates his goal with Ricardo Pereira

There was no turning back for visitors until VAR agreed with referee David Coote's decision to award a penalty at 48 minutes for a soft shoulder-to-shoulder challenge over Sebastian Haller of Wilfrid Ndidi, replacing Mendy and after less Two weeks after having knee surgery.

Noble was responsible for sending the 27th kick of the Premier League of his career directly to the center to give Moyes a lifeguard.

Leicester's boss, Brendan Rodgers, restored Ben Chilwell in his initial lineup for the clash with West Ham at King Power Stadium. Chilwell and midfielder Hamza Choudhury were removed from the team by Sunday's 2-1 loss at Burnley after missing a training session last week. However, there was still no place at 18 for Choudhury, with Wilfred Ndidi preferred on the bench after recovering from a minor operation in less than two weeks. With Chilwell replacing Christian Fuchs in defense, Rodgers' only other change was that Youri Tielemans preferred Dennis Praet in the midfield. The Hammers showed a change from Saturday's 1-1 draw with Everton, with Arthur Masuaka on the bench Pablo Fornals.

Randolph then produced two excellent saves, the second world class, by denying Perez first after having found a low right-hand cross by Ricardo, before falling from under his crossbar a 22-yard curling iron by James Maddison.

However, ten minutes from the time, Coote granted his second penalty when Angelo Ogbonna faced awkwardly to replace Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, which allowed Perez to be enraged emphatically from the spot.

Two minutes from the end, Leicester flourished on the scoreboard while Perez drilled at home an impressive shot at Randolph from 16 yards for his seventh goal of the season.

Ayoze Pérez celebrates Leicester's third goal

What the managers said …

Chief of Leicester Brendan Rodgers about Vardy's injury: "It wasn't his hamstring, so it's good news for us. He just felt a stab in his buttock, so we'll wait and see that the next day, but fortunately his hamstring is fine, and we'll evaluate things in the following days ".

And in Leicester's performance, he added: "In general, I thought the performance was very, very good. From the first whistle we played with a high pace, the speed in our game was good, creativity was good. We deserved it for full,quot;. very happy ".

West Ham Chief David Moyes: "The first half was really poor. I hoped to have managed to spend half time in 1-0 and then do something about it. We improved, we recovered and the presentation of Michail Antonio (in the interval) helped us.

"But our problems had more to do with our defense in the second half, as we began to be too open, we were chasing and being easily eliminated. I would have preferred that we had used up our time and eliminated them."

We also give up the opportunities tonight. In general, we have not given up too many opportunities. But we have to be honest, Leicester City was much better, played better and deserved it, we didn't do it, in that performance. "

Man of the match – Ricardo Pereira

Ricardo Pereira celebrates Leicester's second goal

It was another impressive performance by Pereira, who has now had a direct hand in 13 Premier League goals since the beginning of last season (five goals and eight assists).

The only two defenders who have more in this period are Liverpool's Trent Trent Alexander-Arnold (24) and Andrew Robertson (18).

The 26-year-old was a constant thorn in West Ham's side on the right. It was a threat in attack and tenacious in defense, showing exactly why it is a key component of Rodgers' high-flying side.

Opta statistics: objectives continue to flow for Leicester

Leicester has scored 52 Premier League goals this season; its most after 24 games of a high-level campaign from 1930-31 (52).

This was the 50th away game of the Premier League of West Ham coach David Moyes, against a team that started the day in the top four: the Scotsman has won only one of these 50 games (D15 L34), with That one victory in December 2010 (Man City 1-2 Everton).

Since the beginning of October 2019, no team has won fewer points (11) or lost more games (11) in the Premier League than West Ham.

Whats Next?

Leicester is in FA Cup action on Saturday when they travel to Brentford in the fourth round; Start 12.45pm. They then face Aston Villa in the second leg of the Carabao Cup semifinals on January 28 (beginning at 7:45 pm), live at Sky Sports Football, before facing Chelsea in the Premier League on 1 February; Start 12.30pm.

A villa vs Leicester Live

West Ham is also in the fourth round action of the FA Cup. They face West Brom at the London stadium on Saturday; start 3pm. His next Premier League match is Wednesday, January 29 against Liverpool at the London stadium; Start 7.45pm.