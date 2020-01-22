Laxmi Agarwal's lawyer continues to fight for his due credit in Chhapaak

Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak could have had a decent career at the box office, but he has been receiving a lot of love for the performances and the subject. Starring Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, the film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar. But this movie seems to be involved in one controversy after another. First the visit of JNU from Deepika to Delhi, then his video to promote the film and now it is because the lawyer of Laxmi Agarwal, who has filed a contempt lawsuit against the filmmakers. Attorney Aparna Bhat has filed a petition for contempt in the Delhi High Court against the creators of Chhapaak for failing to give her due credit despite the court order.

She spoke with a news agency and reported that although her name is seen in the credits that are implemented in India, her name has not been mentioned internationally. She said: "I have submitted this petition since the creators have not included the credits in the copy of the film that is being screened internationally." Well, we hope this is resolved soon.