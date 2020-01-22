Lance Bass recalls the 2001 Super Bowl performance of & # 39; N Sync: Look!

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away!
So it was not surprising when Throw bass he was nostalgic about his own part-time Super Bowl performance during his Wednesday visit to Morning pop. Like E! readers will surely remember that Bass participated in the 2001 halftime show along with his then boy band & # 39; N Sync, Aerosmith and notable guest stars.
"I mean, as an artist, it's your dream. Do you know?" Low reflected to Morning pop co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie. "There are those stages you want to reach and the Super Bowl is the best, because there are billions of people looking at you all over the world."
In fact, as noted by the artist "Bye Bye Bye," the Super Bowl halftime show has the ability to "exploit someone's career."
"You think your career is at a certain level, but then you do the Super Bowl and then it becomes another huge … It's crazy!" Low added.
Of course, it helped that the part-time show of & # 39; 01 had so many important names on stage. We are obviously talking about Britney Spears, Nelly Y Mary J. BligeGuest appearances.
"I think it could have been, perhaps, the first time they did that with so many artists," reflected the topper of the list. "You know, it was the first year that MTV took over and did the halftime show. Then, they had the idea of putting & # 39; N Sync and Aerosmith together, because, of course, we are exactly the same type of band. "
However, Bass said he was "excited,quot; to perform with Aerosmith, as they are his "favorite band of all time." Even so, the performance was completed with the incorporation of Spears, Nelly and Blige.
"I thought it was so epic," Bass said.
Per Bass, the famous boy band and rock legends "probably put this together in a couple of days." While Bass assured Vázquez and Tweedie that they already knew the choreography, he made it known that the performance was not free of inconveniences.
Apparently, during a rehearsal, some poorly timed pyrotechnics almost eliminate the beloved boybander.
"Then, all the fans trample me and then I get on stage, and they use a lot of pyrotechnics. The pyrotechnics explodes right in front of me. It almost explodes me," he said. Up My Heart, "said the singer." I liked scorched hair and everything … I was on stage at the rehearsal and I didn't even make a dance move, I was so upset. "
To be fair, as Bass himself said, he was almost "killed."
For all this and more, including Bass's predictions for the Super Bowl LIV halftime show, be sure to watch the clip above!
