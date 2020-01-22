Lance Bass recalls the 2001 Super Bowl performance of & # 39; N Sync: Look!

The Super Bowl is less than two weeks away!

So it was not surprising when Throw bass he was nostalgic about his own part-time Super Bowl performance during his Wednesday visit to Morning pop. Like E! readers will surely remember that Bass participated in the 2001 halftime show along with his then boy band & # 39; N Sync, Aerosmith and notable guest stars.

"I mean, as an artist, it's your dream. Do you know?" Low reflected to Morning pop co-hosts Lilliana Vazquez Y Scott Tweedie. "There are those stages you want to reach and the Super Bowl is the best, because there are billions of people looking at you all over the world."

In fact, as noted by the artist "Bye Bye Bye," the Super Bowl halftime show has the ability to "exploit someone's career."

"You think your career is at a certain level, but then you do the Super Bowl and then it becomes another huge … It's crazy!" Low added.

Of course, it helped that the part-time show of & # 39; 01 had so many important names on stage. We are obviously talking about Britney Spears, Nelly Y Mary J. BligeGuest appearances.