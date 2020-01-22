Lady Gaga sounds after her supposed song & # 39; & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39; & # 39; Leaks

Lady GagaIt has jokes.

While some stars would bother or cancel the release of a leaked song, Lady Gaga is laughing in the face of adversity. It's been hours since "Stupid Love,quot; leaked into the world and all the artist has said in response is: "they can stop." To further drive her point home, she shared A strangely specific Shutterstock image of a person with a ski mask listening to a song.

Of course, there is no reason to be upset when your supposed song is now one of the most popular leaked songs on the Internet right now. You could even say that the excitement surrounding his possible release of new music has increased.

However, the Star is born The actress is keeping the secrets and music for her at the moment. Since then, any sign of fan favorite song has been removed from social networks and the Internet as a whole, although some desperate Little Monsters can probably find it if they look hard enough.