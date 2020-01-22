Lady Gaga sounds after her supposed song & # 39; & # 39; Stupid Love & # 39; & # 39; Leaks

Tony Tran
Lady GagaIt has jokes.
While some stars would bother or cancel the release of a leaked song, Lady Gaga is laughing in the face of adversity. It's been hours since "Stupid Love,quot; leaked into the world and all the artist has said in response is: "they can stop." To further drive her point home, she shared A strangely specific Shutterstock image of a person with a ski mask listening to a song.
Of course, there is no reason to be upset when your supposed song is now one of the most popular leaked songs on the Internet right now. You could even say that the excitement surrounding his possible release of new music has increased.
However, the Star is born The actress is keeping the secrets and music for her at the moment. Since then, any sign of fan favorite song has been removed from social networks and the Internet as a whole, although some desperate Little Monsters can probably find it if they look hard enough.
According to those who have spoiled the song that has not yet been released, it is a catchy tune with a touch of electric dance, similar to that of his previous works.
Many of Gaga's monsters also believe that he has been causing the release of his sixth studio album for more than three months. In October the artist shared A picture of her painting a pumpkin with friends. This seemed innocent enough at first, but then fans noticed that the star was playing a song called "Stupid Love,quot; on their phone, which only a very observant person would recognize. One person commented: "Release the stupid love, we know it was supposed to come out a minute ago!"
Ultimately, it seems that someone else took the matter into their own hands and made it known.
Hopefully no further leakage occurs before you can launch # LG6 on your own. She has been making fun of the album for quite some time and seems to be working so hard on it that she hasn't even had time to bathe. Some will remember that he literally tweeted, "# LG6. My assistant: when was the last time you bathed. Me: I don't remember it."
We are a working queen.
