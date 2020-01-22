Kylie Jenner is seen having four children, talks about the & # 39; timeline & # 39;

Instagram

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics, who shares the 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, with her ex-boyfriend Travis Scott, reveals that she "surely" sees herself having more children.

Kylie Jenner apparently he plans to give his daughter three brothers. In a new video uploaded to her YouTube channel, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics was answering fan questions when she revealed her desire to have more children.

The 11-minute clip saw the 22-year-old doing her half sister Kim KardashianHe reconciles with his own products and with KKW Beauty while answering fans' questions about her and her brother. One of the questions read: "How does Kim manage to be the mother of four children and her working life? And Kylie, do you see yourself with four children?" to what the "keeping up with the Kardashians"Star casually confessed:" I am sure I have four children that I don't know when. "

The younger sister of Kendall Jenner He continued explaining: "I don't have a timeline for this." Still applying the base to Kim's face, he added: "I don't know if I'm going to have four children tomorrow or if I'm going to have four children in seven years."

<br />

The "Kylie's life"Star has always wanted to have more babies. In July 2019, the former girlfriend of Travis Scott (II) It was said that he wanted to have more children besides Stormi Webster, 1 year old, whom he shares with rapper "Highest in the Room". "Kylie loves being a mother and can't wait to give Stormi a brother," a source told People at the time.

Months later, one's mother discussed the same issue in her question and answer session on Instagram. "I can't wait to have more babies," he wrote to a fan who asked about baby number two. However, he admitted that he was "not yet ready" since his main focus was Stormi.

Meanwhile, Kim already had what Kylie wanted all the time. The wife of Kanye west She is the mother of a 6-year-old daughter, North West, 4-year-old Saint West, 2-year-old Chicago West and 7-month-old Psalm West.

"Everything is very planned. I am very, very organized. I think that is the key to success, honestly, it is being organized," said the personality of the television during the makeup video. "It's hard, it's a lot of work, but you can do it completely."