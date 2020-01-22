Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott meet for Stormi B Day at Disney World

Their StormiThe world after all!
Prior to Kylie Jenner Y Travis scottOn the girl's second birthday, the former couple met with other members of the Kar-Jenner family to celebrate at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Fans also saw Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey bet, northwest Y Penelope Disick enjoying all the magic of Disney on Wednesday afternoon.
"They seemed to have fun and seemed quite carefree," a witness told E! News when they saw the famous group waiting in line to ride The Little Mermaid: Ariel & # 39; s Undersea Adventure. "Kylie pointed Ariel at Stormi!"
And with Stormi's big day just around the corner (mark their calendars for Saturday, February 1), Kylie fans are looking forward to the launch of their next makeup collection, designed by the 22-year-old in " collaboration "with Stormi and inspired by the little boy.
"I think I've been waiting for this moment since the day I discovered I was pregnant," Kylie recently shared on Instagram. "A complete collection of @kyliecosmetics dedicated to my beautiful daughter!"
The issue of motherhood also arose when Kylie and her older sister Kim Kardashian We recently met to film a cosmetics collaboration for YouTube. Kylie revealed that she hopes to give Stormi younger brothers one day, sharing: "I am sure I have four children. I just don't know when. I don't have a timeline for this and I don't know if I will." I will have four children tomorrow or if I will have four children in about seven years. "
Regardless of what the future holds for Kylie, it seems that her and Travis' continuous efforts to be co-parents are going very well.
During a recent interview with XXL Magazine, the rapper shared his admiration for Kylie and said: "I love (Stormi) 's mother and I always will."
—Additional report from Holly Passalaqua
