Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott meet for Stormi B Day at Disney World

Prior to Kylie Jenner Y Travis scottOn the girl's second birthday, the former couple met with other members of the Kar-Jenner family to celebrate at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Fans also saw Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Corey bet, northwest Y Penelope Disick enjoying all the magic of Disney on Wednesday afternoon.

"They seemed to have fun and seemed quite carefree," a witness told E! News when they saw the famous group waiting in line to ride The Little Mermaid: Ariel & # 39; s Undersea Adventure. "Kylie pointed Ariel at Stormi!"

And with Stormi's big day just around the corner (mark their calendars for Saturday, February 1), Kylie fans are looking forward to the launch of their next makeup collection, designed by the 22-year-old in " collaboration "with Stormi and inspired by the little boy.