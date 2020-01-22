KUWK: Kylie Jenner says she sees herself having 4 children "Sure!"

%MINIFYHTML84b6d66cf261603385f4677db46ea93011% %MINIFYHTML84b6d66cf261603385f4677db46ea93012%

Kylie Jenner definitely took everyone by surprise when she had a daughter, Stormi so early in life! However, she has proved to be a pretty good mother and seems to love her very much too!

That said, would you like to give Stormi some brother? And if so, how many?

The makeup mogul answered these questions during a "Get ready with us,quot; video with her sister, Kim Kardashian.

The two stepsisters were talking about all kinds of topics while Kylie was putting makeup on Kim and, at some point, they started discussing the ideal family size!

"Do you see yourself having four children?" Kim asked her younger sister, referring to the fact that she is already the mother of four children.

Kylie did not hesitate to make it clear that "I am sure I have four children, but I don't know when."

Then there you have friends! It turns out that Kylie wants to follow in the footsteps of her mother Kris Jenner and the sisters Kim and Kourtney and have three or more children!

The youngest of the Jenners insisted that, although she sees herself having four children, she is in no hurry to join the family in the near future.

That doesn't mean he would get mad if it happened "tomorrow!"

It seems that Kylie would rather not plan too much for her future family and let it happen naturally.

"I don't have a schedule for this, and I don't know if I will have four children tomorrow, (or) if I will have four children in seven years."

For now, Kylie is working hard to organize an unforgettable second birthday party for her only child.

A source previously shared with HollywoodLife that Kylie is being extremely reserved when it comes to Stormi's birthday, but everyone knows it will be huge and super exaggerated. She has done a lot of meetings and makes sure that every little detail is taken care of with the party organizer. "



