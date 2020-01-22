KUWK: Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she & # 39; wishes & # 39; I was pregnant!

The mother of three could add a room to the family soon! Kourtney Kardashian has met with his ex, Younes Bendjima and it seems he now has babies in mind.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star admitted on social media that she would like to be pregnant!

Also, in the past, Kourt said he had frozen his eggs just in case.

It is safe to say that Kardashian loves to be a mother and, although she has 3 children with her ex, Scott Disick, during an episode of KUWK in 2018, she revealed that in case she decided to have a fourth baby, she was all covered because there was Frozen your eggs.

Meanwhile, Kourtney and her model boyfriend seem to be together again, so she now has a possible baby.

The revelation that took her followers by surprise occurred after she published a photo that showed her in a long-sleeved suit.

A follower seemed to think that a small belly protruded, so he was rudely asked if he was pregnant.

However, instead of getting angry, she simply replied, "No, I want it."

Obviously, Kourtney has a baby fever and has no plans to hide it from the world.

Upon reading her response, many of her fans expressed her wishes that she also expected.

These are some of the reactions to his comment: "make it happen that you are a great mother." / "Please have another baby." / "I was also thinking that (you're pregnant). I think she and Scott should go for 1 more."

Well, the latter might wish too much given the fact that Scott seems really serious about his relationship with Sofia Richie.

Also, Kourtney has a perfect Younes candidate!

A fan also praised Kardashian for not getting angry at the first commentator: Una Such an elegant woman, most would have been offended! You are the best Kourtney! "



