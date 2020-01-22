KUWK: Kim Kardashian says she wants to dethrone Kylie Jenner again on Instagram!

They can be familiar and they can love each other a lot, but at the end of the day, they are in the same industry, so a little bit of competition between brothers is nothing strange. That said, during a YouTube video in which Kylie Jenner was putting on her half-sister, Kim Kardashian, the latter admitted that she would like to beat her younger brother again when it comes to Instagram followers.

As fans know, Kim had been Kar-Jenner's most followed for years until Kylie finally dethroned her.

Right now, Kylie has about 158 ​​million followers, while Kim has 157!

It was a great way for Kylie to start the new decade since she managed to reach this goal on January 3.

As for the exciting makeup video, the sisters mentioned that no less than three years had passed.

The revelation came while Kylie was working on her older sister's eyelashes and noticed that one of them had fallen.

"I will keep this as a memory," Kylie said, prompting Kim to say, "You are so hateful."

Just when he was about to give the assistant a whip, Jenner had another idea: ‘Wait, should we make a wish first? We're going to make a wish together, really. "

Kim reminded him that, in general, people keep their wishes secret, otherwise they will not come true, but she revealed what she was anyway.

‘I just wanted to hit you again on Instagram. Now my wish will not come true, "Kim said.

They continued to answer some questions that their followers had also asked through Twitter.

When a fan asked Kylie to reveal something that people don't know about her, she referred to her famous moment "Rise and Shine,quot; saying that "I've always sung everything. As I always sing to talk, since I was young. That thing "Get up and shine,quot; was a lot of fun. Now, every time I sing, people say, "There will never be another,quot; Get up and shine. " And I like "leave me alone, I always sing!"



