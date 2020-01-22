Kristin Cavallari guides Brittany employed through a pregnancy scare

Bun in the oven?

In this completely new Thursday clip Very cavallari, Brittainy taylor trust boss Kristin Cavallari About his fear of pregnancy. And it seems that his concern is not unjustified since he feels "really tired and nauseous,quot;, and his period "is also late."

Like E! the viewers saw in the Very cavallari premiere, Taylor and her lifelong love Jon Stone called to give up their relationship after ongoing problems. However, in the middle of the division, the ancient llamas have participated in sexual relations.

"Honestly, with all the breakup sex, I'm worrying a bit," Uncommon employee James confesses to Very cavallari camera. "And I think I'm pregnant."

As Cavallari is the mother of three children, Taylor decides to trust her boss about her concerns in the filming of Little James. While this whole situation may be linked to stress, there are other physical factors that are worrying Taylor.

"You feel like you're going to throw up. Do your tits hurt?" Cavallari asks.

"Really bad," Taylor admits.