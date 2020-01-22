Kristin Cavallari guides Brittany employed through a pregnancy scare

Bun in the oven?
In this completely new Thursday clip Very cavallari, Brittainy taylor trust boss Kristin Cavallari About his fear of pregnancy. And it seems that his concern is not unjustified since he feels "really tired and nauseous,quot;, and his period "is also late."
Like E! the viewers saw in the Very cavallari premiere, Taylor and her lifelong love Jon Stone called to give up their relationship after ongoing problems. However, in the middle of the division, the ancient llamas have participated in sexual relations.
"Honestly, with all the breakup sex, I'm worrying a bit," Uncommon employee James confesses to Very cavallari camera. "And I think I'm pregnant."
As Cavallari is the mother of three children, Taylor decides to trust her boss about her concerns in the filming of Little James. While this whole situation may be linked to stress, there are other physical factors that are worrying Taylor.
"You feel like you're going to throw up. Do your tits hurt?" Cavallari asks.
"Really bad," Taylor admits.
In addition to sore breasts, Taylor confirms that he also has severe cramps.
"I could be having your period or I could be pregnant," True roots author shares. "You're not having sex, right?"
Despite trusting Kristin about her symptoms, Brittainy lies about having sex with her ex. Why?
Well, because she doesn't want her mentor to "judge,quot; her.
"I'm going crazy," concludes Stone's ex.
"I would be too,quot; The hills veteran reassures her.
For the candid chat of Kristin and Brittainy, be sure to see the clip above!
Watch a new episode of Very cavallari Thursdays at 9 p.m., only at E!