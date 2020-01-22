Kourtney Kardashian's answer to pregnancy rumors may surprise you

She is not pregnant … for now!

Celebrities are used to having to fight the occasional rumors of pregnancy that appear from time to time, but now with a direct line to fans, many can talk about the perception of baby bumps before they appear in the headlines. Kourtney Kardashian He turned to Instagram to respond to a fan who thought there was a baby on board in one of his recent posts.

%MINIFYHTMLa5aaf27c36f5ed19f4437f7ec77aad5013% %MINIFYHTMLa5aaf27c36f5ed19f4437f7ec77aad5014%

"You are pregnant?" An excited fan asked along with a heart emoji. Kourtney said it all with a simple answer. "No, I wish," he wrote. "It's the angle." Kardashian's older sister is already the mother of three beautiful children. Mason Disick, Penelope Disick Y Reick Disick with her ex boyfriend Scott Disick.

Over the years, Kourtney has expressed much about how important it is to be a mother to her, and the tension between her personal life and her fame was even a point of great controversy between her and her sisters in the last season of keeping up with the Kardashians.