Kourtney Kardashian's answer to pregnancy rumors may surprise you

Amy Sussman / E! Entertainment / NBCU Photo Bank
She is not pregnant … for now!
Celebrities are used to having to fight the occasional rumors of pregnancy that appear from time to time, but now with a direct line to fans, many can talk about the perception of baby bumps before they appear in the headlines. Kourtney Kardashian He turned to Instagram to respond to a fan who thought there was a baby on board in one of his recent posts.
"You are pregnant?" An excited fan asked along with a heart emoji. Kourtney said it all with a simple answer. "No, I wish," he wrote. "It's the angle." Kardashian's older sister is already the mother of three beautiful children. Mason Disick, Penelope Disick Y Reick Disick with her ex boyfriend Scott Disick.
Over the years, Kourtney has expressed much about how important it is to be a mother to her, and the tension between her personal life and her fame was even a point of great controversy between her and her sisters in the last season of keeping up with the Kardashians.
"I, of course, am grateful for all the years of filming of our program. But, you know, I have spent so many years in front of the camera and I am in a different head space," Kourtney shared with his family. "It was a great pressure on everyday life and I got over that. I think the private moments are very special and I just need more of them."
She may not be coming out of the KUWTK world, but she will prioritize her happiness and well-being in the coming seasons. "My well-being is more important than the show," Kourtney explained. "I will not give in and I will not change my limits. That will not happen."
Maybe a step back is just what this mom needs. Who knows, maybe 2020 will bring a new Kardashian baby to the world!
keeping up with the Kardashians Spring 2020 returns, only in E!
