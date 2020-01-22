Kourtney Kardashian hopes to get pregnant in the middle of romance Younes Bendjima

%MINIFYHTML58937ff1ab9bae88c073f10e3d2ab62511% %MINIFYHTML58937ff1ab9bae88c073f10e3d2ab62512%

Instagram

The star of & # 39; Keeping Up with the Kardashians & # 39; Close the speculation about pregnancy after people suspect it looks like a bump on a new Instagram photo, but admits they want to be pregnant.

Up News Info –

Kourtney Kardashian She is not pregnant, but does not rule out the possibility of having another child. The reality TV star generated rumors that he was waiting because of an Instagram photo shared on his page on Wednesday, January 22, and his response was quite surprising to many.

The photo that ignited the rumors showed Kourt taking a selfie in a mirror with an orange long-sleeved suit. Some could not help pointing their belly in the picture, suspecting that it could be a small baby bump. "You are pregnant?" an enthusiastic fan asked him directly, to which she replied: "No, I wish."

<br />

%MINIFYHTML58937ff1ab9bae88c073f10e3d2ab62513% %MINIFYHTML58937ff1ab9bae88c073f10e3d2ab62514%

His response soon sparked conversations among his fans, and some asked him who he wants to share with his baby. There were people who expected Kourt to get pregnant with her and Scott Disickfourth child while others said it would be with her boyfriend again Younes Bendjima. "Your baby with younes will be as beautiful as your 3 children you have now," said one user, while another urged her to "make her a great mother."

Kourtney has prepared for that. In 2018, he revealed that he froze his eggs. "I've been so excited because I've been shooting for the egg freeze," she said in an episode of "keeping up with the Kardashians"." It is like madness. I feel like I want to jump off my skin. I'm so crazy that I can't stand it. "

While he admitted that he didn't do it because he wanted to have more children, he felt comfortable knowing that he still had the option. "I feel this is for security," he said. "I hope it's worth going through all this. I don't want to make my body go through something like this again. The emotions of all this are many."

Kourtney already has three children with his former Scott: Reign, Mason and Penelope.