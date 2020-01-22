Kodak Black's mother tackles the fear for the son's safety in prison

%MINIFYHTML195b7b77aea5fa951fa02e6de42a688511% %MINIFYHTML195b7b77aea5fa951fa02e6de42a688512%

The rapper's mother, Marlene Simmons, hired high-profile lawyer Benjamin Crump, who represented the family of Trayvon Martin, to make sure her son is well & # 39; And don't die in jail.

Kodak BlackThe situation in prison that supposedly threatens his life is apparently so serious that his mother has to take matters into his hands. The rapper's mother, Marlene Simmons, hired high-profile lawyer Benjamin Crump to make sure her son "is well." Benjamin is famous for representing Trayvon Martin's family in a case against his murderer George Zimmerman in 2013.

On Wednesday afternoon, January 22, Marlene and Benjamin visited Kodak, whose real name is Bill K. Kapri, in a federal prison in southwest Miami for a scheduled meeting and a "welfare check." But when they arrived, they were told that he was on a bus that took him to another facility in Kentucky.

Talking to the journalist, Marlene emotionally addressed her concern about her son's condition behind bars. "I want to make sure my son is well. I want to make sure they don't kill my son," he said through tears. "If they kill my son, if my son dies, I will also kill myself. My son, after God, my son is life for me. My son is everything to me."

The lawyer, Benjamin, believed that the transfer of Kodak that day was not a coincidence and said: "We believe that he was intentionally transferred, so he could not meet with his lawyers." Kodak's mother and her legal team plan to take legal action on her behalf and plan to visit him in Kentucky.

Kodak previously visited Instagram to complain about the violation of civil rights over him in the Federal Department of Corrections in Miami. He appointed two authorities, Lieutenant F. Arroyo and Santiago Torres, in their accusations, alleging that he was beaten, starved and denied medical attention while serving his 46-month prison sentence for falsifying information on federal forms to buy three weapons of fire.

"They are killing me strategically slowly here," he wrote in an Instagram post on January 16. "They have humiliated me again and again. I am very disappointed by the way they have treated not only me but all other inmates in this facility. With their self-service agenda, they will always side with their fellow officers. , be they right or wrong. "