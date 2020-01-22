Kirsten Vangsness has many memories of criminal minds to share

All good things must come to an end, including, and especially, television programs. And in the 2019-2020 television season, many favorites are closing session.
Will it be for good? It remains to be seen in the current climate of revival and fever restart, but it is for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! The news brought together the stars that say "see you later!" to his beloved characters and for a sincere look at the past, present and future of his successful shows.
Since his debut in a recurring role in the first season of Criminal minds, Kirsten Vangsness Penelope García, BAU technical analyst and communications liaison, has played. After entering a job, Penelope Garcia has been the heart of the team and the only character that appears in both. Criminal minds spin-offs
Next, Vangsness reveals his favorite memories and the moment he struggled to play the character.
My favorite backstage memory is …
"Hear Joe Mantegna DJ and I sing in the makeup trailer, the time Matthew and I tried all my costumes in my dressing room, or anytime Shemar put me on her shoulders and walked around the set! "
The moment I realized Criminal minds it was a success it was …
"When they asked me to be a regular series in the middle of the first season. That's when it occurred to me that something special was happening."
The prop / clothing item I took home is …
"All Garcia's glasses, his headset, many accessories from his desk (or I bought them or the fans sent them to me) and most of his outfits, including the jacket of the Doctor who episode."
When I think of my character, the first thing that comes to mind is …
"… love. Love. Love and sex."
The thing about this character that I can never shake is …
"She brings everyone together and has many levels of intelligence. Her heart is so big and she fell in love with Derek Morgan, but she couldn't be with him, so the best thing she could do was release him and when he left, I almost didn't know how to interpret it, because I think only she understood herself. "
What I will miss most about my character is …
"His confidence and the acceptance he had from everyone."
I think television revivals are …
"WONDERFUL! Go ahead!"
The person I will miss the most (and why) is …
"I'm lucky, I keep in touch and stay very connected with everyone. They are my family and I can't say that there is one that I miss more than the others!"
The thing, besides the people, I will miss more about Criminal minds it is…
"It was a wonderful, joyful, friendly and creative experience. I miss the amazing costumes, the food spreads on the set and recites many monologues of great information."
Criminal minds airs on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. in CBS.
