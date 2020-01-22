Kirsten Vangsness has many memories of criminal minds to share

All good things must come to an end, including, and especially, television programs. And in the 2019-2020 television season, many favorites are closing session.

Will it be for good? It remains to be seen in the current climate of revival and fever restart, but it is for now. To celebrate the end of an era, E! The news brought together the stars that say "see you later!" to his beloved characters and for a sincere look at the past, present and future of his successful shows.

Since his debut in a recurring role in the first season of Criminal minds, Kirsten Vangsness Penelope García, BAU technical analyst and communications liaison, has played. After entering a job, Penelope Garcia has been the heart of the team and the only character that appears in both. Criminal minds spin-offs

Next, Vangsness reveals his favorite memories and the moment he struggled to play the character.