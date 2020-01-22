Kim Kardashian's morning family madness is the perfect image

Family is first.

There is nothing better than spending a morning having breakfast with your family, and that is what Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west They are showing the world with their beautiful new photo. The busy parents of four children always travel the world working on their latest projects, but always make time for their children.

Kim posted a photo having breakfast with her husband and four children northwest, Holy west, West psalm Y Chicago West. She captioned the sweet photo "Morning Madness." Apparently, there is nothing wrong with a little extra madness in the morning.

Kim and Kanye have been very open about prioritizing their relationship with their children and with each other. Kim recently revealed a sweet gift from Kanye that says it all. "He took an incredible vintage … Cartier gold plate necklace and made it sketch. He is always the most attentive when it comes to gifts," Kim tweeted next to a photo of the necklace Kanye had engraved with a sweet text that a Once sent.