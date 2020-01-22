Kim Kardashian's morning family madness is the perfect image

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Family is first.
There is nothing better than spending a morning having breakfast with your family, and that is what Kim Kardashian Y Kanye west They are showing the world with their beautiful new photo. The busy parents of four children always travel the world working on their latest projects, but always make time for their children.
Kim posted a photo having breakfast with her husband and four children northwest, Holy west, West psalm Y Chicago West. She captioned the sweet photo "Morning Madness." Apparently, there is nothing wrong with a little extra madness in the morning.
Kim and Kanye have been very open about prioritizing their relationship with their children and with each other. Kim recently revealed a sweet gift from Kanye that says it all. "He took an incredible vintage … Cartier gold plate necklace and made it sketch. He is always the most attentive when it comes to gifts," Kim tweeted next to a photo of the necklace Kanye had engraved with a sweet text that a Once sent.
"This is your life. Married with four children. Get people out of jail. Vogue cover. Go to church every week with your family. Dreams come true," the message said. Well, she can also add big and lovely family breakfasts to that list. Clearly, these two are living their best lives.
Kim also recently revealed another funny detail about her family. When it came to naming his daughter North, it was Jay Leno who inspired his decision. "I actually got it from Jay Leno, who did it as a joke," he revealed to his sister. Kylie Jenner in a video "And I thought,‘ No way, I would never name my daughter like that. " I said that in your program. Everyone approached me like: "It's such a great name. You really should think about it." And then Pharrell had, like, all these meanings. "The rest is history!
A perfect picture tomorrow in the west home!
