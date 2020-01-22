Kim Kardashian shows stunning curves in Roberto Cavalli and Cozy Collection swimsuit

%MINIFYHTMLb4dc52924a420dfbc6f8adb11534c82011% %MINIFYHTMLb4dc52924a420dfbc6f8adb11534c82012%

Kim Kardashian has been showing off her curves and she looked stunning in a Roberto Cavalli dress with tiger print, as well as a white yarn bikini from her Skims Cozy collection. Kim recently vacationed in Cabo and shared photos of the trip. At 39, Kim is the mother of four children and loves to show off her fabulous curves. Kim's photos wearing the same bikini went viral several weeks ago when Kim posed in a swimsuit on the beach. Kim showed a braid up to the waist while wearing a deep tan and tan and fans loved the look. The white color of the bikini looked amazing against Kim's skin and she simply glowed.

In addition, Kim Kardashian shared photos of her with the tiger print dress that fans also approved. Kim leaned back on a beige lounger with a pillow behind her neck, while playing with her hair.

You can see photos of a very sensual Kim Kardashian with the Roberto Cavalli tiger dress below.

When Kim Kardashian first revealed her Cozy Collection lounge clothes, the response was incredible. Fans loved the soft material that was used and the variety of earthy colors in which the outfits appeared. Kim's own daughter, North West, was seen modeling the costumes of the Cozy Collection and seemed to prefer wearing them over all other options! He even used the Cozy Collection at his little brother Saint West's birthday party.

The white bikini Kim used in Capo was made of the same material from her Skims Cozy collection and features a sleeveless top with long ropes and a high-cut bikini bottom. You can see more photos of Kim Kardashian wearing the Cozy Collection bikini here.

At this point, Kim Kardashian's reaction to Skims bikini has mixed. Although it is true that many fans think that Kim looks beautiful in a bikini, many have also expressed the feeling that the bikini does not seem practical. Some have said that the material does not seem to be good for swimming and others were bothered with long ties at the top of the neck and in the middle of the back. What you think? Do you like Kim Kardashian's Cozy Collection bikini? What do you think of her Roberto Cavalli dress?



