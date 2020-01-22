Kim Kardashian reveals how Jay Leno inspired the name of North West

northwest He almost had a completely different name.
On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and Kanye west I got the best baby name suggestion from Jay Leno, who suggested that they give their eldest son his now iconic nickname. During a question and answer session with a sister Kylie Jenner, where the 22-year-old showed her skills as a makeup artist, the founder of KKW Beauty shared that at first she was reluctant to use the idea, but finally it ended up being the right decision.
"North took me, like, a week to name her," he said while his younger sister made up. "Not a week, but, like, four or five days. In fact, I got it from Jay Leno, who did it as a joke. And I said," No way, I would never name my daughter like that. "I said that in her program. Everyone approached me like: "It's such a great name. You really should think about it. "And then Pharrell it had, like, all these meanings. "
She added: "They really become the name you call them."
As for his other children. Holy4 Chicago, 2 and PsalmAt 8 months, the mother of four children admitted that the name process was not easier as her family expanded. "Then, Saint, I couldn't think of anything either. And we got books and we were sitting there … it just came. Kanye found Saint. And then Chicago took me, like, two weeks."
But when it came to Kim and Kanye's youngest son, the founder of SKIMS gave Kylie credit for having named him Psalm. Entering, Kylie said: "Well, you thought about it and I answered it."
Still on the theme of his famous family, the brothers intervened in a favorite fan theme: what sister is mom Kris JennerThe favorite? After Kim insisted that the answer is Kylie, Kylie Cosmetics mogul said the title should go to her older sister.
"I think you're his O.G., you know?" She told Kim. "We definitely want him the same, but if we're being funny … I like to treat her, it's like me and I treat her like the queen of the world."
Once Kim's glamor was completed with KKW Beauty products, including the brand's Contour Stick and the new Celestial Skies eyeshadow palette, and the new Girls Trip Lip Duo from Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie asked her sister greater than the video ending making a wish.
"I just wanted to be you again on Instagram," Kim joked.
Watch Kim and Kylie talk about their family, hidden talents, makeup and more in the video above!
