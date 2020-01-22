Kim Kardashian reveals how Jay Leno inspired the name of North West

northwest He almost had a completely different name.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian revealed that she and Kanye west I got the best baby name suggestion from Jay Leno, who suggested that they give their eldest son his now iconic nickname. During a question and answer session with a sister Kylie Jenner, where the 22-year-old showed her skills as a makeup artist, the founder of KKW Beauty shared that at first she was reluctant to use the idea, but finally it ended up being the right decision.

"North took me, like, a week to name her," he said while his younger sister made up. "Not a week, but, like, four or five days. In fact, I got it from Jay Leno, who did it as a joke. And I said," No way, I would never name my daughter like that. "I said that in her program. Everyone approached me like: "It's such a great name. You really should think about it. "And then Pharrell it had, like, all these meanings. "

She added: "They really become the name you call them."