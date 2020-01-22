Kim Kardashian credits Jay Leno's joke with the unique name of North West

Kim Kardashian has finally revealed the origin story behind the name of her six-year-old daughter North West. In a video that was posted on Kylie Jenner's YouTube channel, Kardashian explained that he decided to name his firstborn North after a visit to Tonight's show with Jay Leno In 2013 when I was pregnant.

"I actually got it from Jay Leno, who did that as a joke," Kim told Kylie. "Everyone approached me like," It's a great name. You really should think about it. "

The 39-year-old woman said it took "four or five days,quot; to find the name, and explained that she was telling the truth when she told Leno during the interview that the rumors about her daughter's name "North,quot; were not true after he joked about it.

Kardashian told him that there were many rumors about her and Kanye West's firstborn son, and "that's not one of the names on the list." Leno's joke was actually the first time he heard the name, and she told the comedian that her number one choice for a name at that time was "Easton."

Still, Kardashian was not yet convinced immediately. But, after she spoke with Pharrell Williams, and he explained all the meanings of the word, she ended up changing her mind. The founder of KKW Beauty added that children "really become the name you call them," and the name "North,quot; fits perfectly with your daughter.

Kardashian also shared how his other three children got their names. She said that Kanye West came up with the name "Saint,quot;, who is now 4 years old, and is Kardashian and the eldest son of West. For two-year-old Chicago, Kardashian said that name took two weeks to appear.

Kim Kardashian also revealed that Kylie came up with the name of Psalm for eight months, but the Lip Kit mogul said, "Well, you thought about it. I answered it."

According to Persons magazine, an expert affirms that the name of Psalm comes from the renewed Christian faith of the West.

“Kanye has been going through a spiritual revival lately. Each name has a personal meaning between Kanye, Kim and the child, ”said the source. "The psalm is a good reflection of where Kanye and Kim are spiritually."

The source said that West loves books of poetry in the Bible: Job, Psalms, Proverbs, Ecclesiastes and Song of Songs, and that he "reads them again and again." Psalms is the longest book in the Bible, and Kanye West believes that there is much wisdom in the verses.



