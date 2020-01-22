Kim Kardashian admits that she chose to name her daughter North because of Jay Leno's joke

Instagram / WENN / Daniel Tanner

Explaining how he gave his firstborn the unique nickname in a YouTube video with his sister Kylie Jenner, the owner of KKW Beauty says: "I actually got it from Jay Leno, who did it as a joke."

Kim Kardashian has confessed that he chose to name his first daughter North after Jay Leno He made a joke about it on his nightly show.

In March 2013, a pregnant Kim laughed at the TV host when she mentioned the rumors that her husband, the rapper Kanye west, I wanted to name the baby North – "for him (or her) to be the Northwest."

Kim immediately dismissed the idea, laughing, "That's not one of the names on our list," but in a new clip, he revealed that his appearance on the show was a light bulb moment for her.

During a video of "Get ready with us: Kim and Kylie" about her sister Kylie JennerOn the YouTube channel, the mother of four explained why she gave North her unique name.

"Actually, I got it from Jay Leno, who did it as a joke," he revealed, adding that it took "four or five days" to decide the name.

"Everyone was approaching me like, & # 39; it's such a great name. You really should think about it & # 39;" he said, and added "Happy" hitmaker. Pharrell Williams He explained that there were "all these meanings" for the word North.

"They really become the name you give them," he continued.