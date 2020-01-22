Kilmarnock 1 – 3 Celtic

%MINIFYHTML1def26fa17c34a124e03b6c09f6cd44411% %MINIFYHTML1def26fa17c34a124e03b6c09f6cd44412%

Report of the game while Celtic keeps its two-point mattress on the Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premier League

%MINIFYHTML1def26fa17c34a124e03b6c09f6cd44413% %MINIFYHTML1def26fa17c34a124e03b6c09f6cd44414%



Christopher Jullien celebrates his header and third of Celtic in Kilmarnock

Celtic won again in the Scottish Premier League to preserve his two-point lead over the Rangers courtesy of a 3-1 win over Kilmarnock in Rugby Park.

Neil Lennon's team was forced to spend the winter holidays this season reflecting on the disappointment of losing the Old Firm derby, but rarely were in danger of falling in successive league losses.

Odsonne Edouard sent Celtic on his way with his 18th goal of the season (25) before Leigh Griffiths doubled the visitors' lead six minutes after the restart.

Nicke Kabamba reduced the deficit with an instinctive end in his league debut for the hosts (66), but Christopher Jullien's firm header soon restored Celtic's two-goal cushion.

The result means that Kilmarnock has lost six consecutive games of the Scottish Premier League and remains in seventh place, while Celtic remains at the top, with the Rangers, who have a game in hand over their Glasgow rivals, beating St. Mirren 1-0 also on Wednesday.

More to follow …

Whats Next?

Kilmarnock will travel to face St Johnstone in the Scottish Premier League on Saturday; start 3pm. Meanwhile, the Celtic receives Ross County at the same time.