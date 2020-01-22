Kenyan Moore's daughter, Brooklyn Daly, lands her first ad campaign and looks adorable in the video

It seems that baby Brooklyn Daly takes his mother, Kenya Moore, as the star of the Real Atlanta Housewives, made a photo shoot with her daughter for the latest announcement of her hair care line.

The reality television actress updated her Instagram with a new video that showed her ready for the photo shoot while holding her pretty daughter.

Like his mother, Brooklyn was also smiling at the camera and seemed excited as the flashes illuminated the duo.

The proud mother subtitled her video with the statement that her life began at the time her daughter blessed her and that, regardless of the challenges she may face when she is with Brooklyn, she could conquer the world.

The media personality also posted a photo behind the scenes, since at the moment, she is standing next to her photographer and eagerly looks at the photos he had taken before.

The 48-year-old model also hinted at an upcoming project as in the description of the photo, and wrote that a new advertising campaign would soon be launched.

According to Moore, the goal of his hair care line was to help hair grow stronger and thicker, with just one application of his product.

In addition, the reality TV talent has claimed that Kenya Moore Hair Care was designed to be without sulfates, silicone, mineral oil, phosphates, alcohol or anything that could damage the hair.

A fan told Moore: “She is really a baby doll! God bless you, beautiful girl, and your beautiful mom too! He shakes those enemies of Wades, his bald head, and he has no hair on the back of the gel, they weave his hair is a disaster and then they have hook noses like a bird parrot or they look for a fish and his man looks for a fish something more than what the cookie falls apart. "

Another commentator declared: “She is so adorable, I love her. Because she is always happy🔥🔥🔥❤️Beautiful, I love watching this Daly from Kenya and Brooklyn.

the Real Atlanta Housewives Star has also stated that what inspired her to create her line was that she always had a passion for hair care, which she inherited from her grandmother.

Fans are excited to see what will come up next.



Post views:

two