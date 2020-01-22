Kelly Ripa closed Lola's debit card after seeing her mates' bill

It seems that Lola Consuelos will not be ordering Postmates in the short term, at least if Kelly Ripa Y Mark Consuelos Have something to do with it.

The 49-year-old television star told a story about her daughter's recent experience with the food delivery app during Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

As fans know, Lola is a student at New York University. After enrolling, the proud parents enrolled the 18-year-old student in a meal plan.

"But you know she doesn't like school meals, so I was ordering Postmates," Kelly said. "This is what would happen …. She would order the $ 7 salad, but it would cost $ 25 to have three blocks delivered."

Kelly and Mark didn't seem very happy with the bill either.

"Oh, we closed that debit card account I had," Kelly said.

Lola started attending NYU in August. The celebrity couple even documented the dropout.