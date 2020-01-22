Home Entertainment Kelly Ripa closed Lola's debit card after seeing her mates' bill

It seems that Lola Consuelos will not be ordering Postmates in the short term, at least if Kelly Ripa Y Mark Consuelos Have something to do with it.

The 49-year-old television star told a story about her daughter's recent experience with the food delivery app during Tuesday's episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan.

As fans know, Lola is a student at New York University. After enrolling, the proud parents enrolled the 18-year-old student in a meal plan.

"But you know she doesn't like school meals, so I was ordering Postmates," Kelly said. "This is what would happen …. She would order the $ 7 salad, but it would cost $ 25 to have three blocks delivered."

Kelly and Mark didn't seem very happy with the bill either.

"Oh, we closed that debit card account I had," Kelly said.

Lola started attending NYU in August. The celebrity couple even documented the dropout.

"The nest is getting spacious," Kelly captioned a picture of her kissing goodbye to her daughter.

Kelly and Mark are also parents of Miguel Y Joaquin Consuelos.

Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!

