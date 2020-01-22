Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic lose 36 points while the Los Angeles Clippers hold the Dallas Mavericks | NBA News

%MINIFYHTMLcb84ebcd4f728d75541e557f53cf426511% %MINIFYHTMLcb84ebcd4f728d75541e557f53cf426512%

Kawhi Leonard scored 36 points and caught 11 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers resisted host Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic 110-107 on Tuesday night.

Leonard scored at least 30 points for sixth consecutive competition. Landry Shamet added 18 points and Lou Williams had 16 from the bank for the Clippers. Montrezl Harrell scored the 12 points in the second half.

Luka Doncic had 36 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists for the Mavericks, who broke their four-game winning streak. Tim Hardaway Jr. scored 13 points, while former Clipper Boban Marjanovic had 12 points and seven boards.

Image:

Kristaps Porzingis returned from an injury to join Luka Doncic on the court for the Dallas Mavericks



Kristaps Porzingis, who returned after missing 10 games with pain in his right knee, finished with 10 points in 4 of 17 shots and was 1 of 8 in three.

















1:14



Count the five best plays of Clippers @ Mavericks in week 14 of the NBA season!



However, the Mavericks suffered a heavy blow when striker Dwight Powell fell with an apparent Achilles injury at 2:53 in the first quarter. Powell, who did not return, collapsed on the court when he started driving towards the basket near the three-point line.

Clippers forward Paul Paul missed his sixth straight game with a left hamstring strain. Clippers' escort, Patrick Beverley, did not play in the second half due to a pain in the right groin. Beverley scored nine points by hitting his three three-point attempts in 15 minutes.

Image:

Kawhi Leonard and Luka Doncic on the court during the game



Dallas approached 108-105 but Hardaway missed a triple with 16.1 seconds remaining. Doncic missed the first of two free throws with 7.4 seconds remaining and intentionally missed the second, but Leonard grabbed the rebound and converted a pair of missing shots with six seconds remaining.

The Clippers led up to 14 in the third quarter before the Mavericks reduced the deficit to 67-64 after a Hardaway triple with 7:08 remaining in the fourth. However, a 10-2 increase by Los Angeles pushed the double-digit margin again.

The Clippers led 82-78 heading to the room.

The Clippers, who starred in a 16-0 burst in the second quarter, beat the Mavericks 27-10 in the last six minutes in half for a 60-49 lead at halftime.

