Kate Middleton's gold necklace is a sweet tribute to her children

Kate Middleton He put on a very special accessory on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge wore a personalized midnight moon gold necklace from Daniella Draper during her visit to the Ely and Caerau Children's Center in Cadriff, Wales. According to The Daily Mail, the piece of £ 1,070 included the letters "G,quot;, "C,quot; and "L,quot;, which are the initials of his three children Prince george, Charlotte Princess Y Prince louis.

The royal also wore a Zara animal print skirt and a black turtleneck sweater. In addition, he wore a pair of Ralph Lauren black suede platform boots, some Accessorize earrings and a limited edition cashmere / buttoned wool camel coat from Massimo Dutti.

While visiting the children's center, Kate talked to some of the parents. He also remembered what it was like to be a new mom and remembered his days in Anglesey with Prince William and George

"It's nice to be back in Wales," Kate said at one point, for Persons. "I was chatting with some of the mothers. It was the first year and I had just had George – William was still working on search and rescue – and we came here and had a very small baby in the middle of Anglesey. He was so isolated, so isolated. He had no family nearby, and he was doing night shifts. So … if only he had had a center like this. "