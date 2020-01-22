Kate Middleton remembers feeling isolated after receiving Prince George

Kate Middleton I visited the Ely and Caerau Children's Center in Cadriff, Wales, on Wednesday and remembered feeling "isolated,quot; like a new mom.

According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge looked back in her days at Anglesey, where she and Prince William Lived with Prince george while the Duke of Cambridge was serving in the Royal Air Force.

"It's nice to be back in Wales," Kate said at one point, for Persons. "I was chatting with some of the mothers. It was the first year and I had just had George – William was still working on search and rescue – and we came here and had a very small baby in the middle of Anglesey. He was so isolated, so isolated. He had no family nearby, and he was doing night shifts. So … if only he had had a center like this. "

Kate also participated in a baby sensory class to learn more about the support parents receive at the center.