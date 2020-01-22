Kate Middleton remembers feeling isolated after receiving Prince George

Karwai Tang / WireImage
Kate Middleton I visited the Ely and Caerau Children's Center in Cadriff, Wales, on Wednesday and remembered feeling "isolated,quot; like a new mom.
According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge looked back in her days at Anglesey, where she and Prince William Lived with Prince george while the Duke of Cambridge was serving in the Royal Air Force.
"It's nice to be back in Wales," Kate said at one point, for Persons. "I was chatting with some of the mothers. It was the first year and I had just had George – William was still working on search and rescue – and we came here and had a very small baby in the middle of Anglesey. He was so isolated, so isolated. He had no family nearby, and he was doing night shifts. So … if only he had had a center like this. "
Kate also participated in a baby sensory class to learn more about the support parents receive at the center.
In addition, he talked about the "Five Big Questions,quot; survey, which gives people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to share their views on how to raise the next generation. According to Kensington Palace, the questionnaire aims to generate a broader conversation about early childhood.
"Parents, caregivers and families are at the center of childcare in the formative years, so I want to listen to them. As a mother, I know how much we appreciate the future health and happiness of our children," Kate said about the survey, and then added: "I want to hear the key problems that affect our families and communities so that I can focus my work on what is most needed. My ambition is to provide lasting change for generations to come."
Kate also visited HM Prison Send in Surrey, where she met people who received help in her rehabilitation of The Forward Trust. He also became familiar with the women he had met during a 2015 visit.
"I was really surprised when I came here the last time they faced the challenges so early," Kate told a group of women who have since been released from custody. "How early could you get it back?"
At one point during the visit, Kate talked about the impact that early experiences can have on people.
"I am very passionate about trying to really help get into this crisis, trying to help provide that prevention mechanism and that support system in our communities. Particularly that support in the first years of life," he said.
Kate wore a Zara animal print skirt and a black turtleneck sweater for visitors. She complemented her look with the black suede high-heeled boots from the Ralph Lauren collection and a limited-edition cashmere wool camel coat from Massimo Dutti.