Kate Middleton notes Meghan Markle's style with camel coat

On Wednesday, Kate Middleton He showed his exceptional sense of style once again during his visit to the Ely and Caerau Children's Center in Cardiff, Wales. Sister-in-law channeling Meghan markleThe mother of three children came out wearing a Massimo Dutti cross camel coat to attend a sensory class for babies in the organization, which strives to improve the health and emotional development of young children using an integrated approach.

Giving her elegant touch to the essentials of cold weather, Kate wore the long coat with a black turtleneck sweater and black heel boots. But, he added a bit of advantage to the look by combining it with a pleated leopard skirt from Zara. As for the accessories, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a gold necklace that featured a circular pendant, gold earrings and placed her iconic sapphire engagement ring on full display.

Do you feel you have deja vu? That's because Meghan shook off a similar coat during her visit to the House of Canada in London with Prince Harry Earlier this month, it happened days before announcing his decision to retire as members of the royal family.