Kate Middleton notes Meghan Markle's style with camel coat

Chris Jackson / Getty Images, Samir Hussein / WireImage
Raise your hand if you have a great envy!
On Wednesday, Kate Middleton He showed his exceptional sense of style once again during his visit to the Ely and Caerau Children's Center in Cardiff, Wales. Sister-in-law channeling Meghan markleThe mother of three children came out wearing a Massimo Dutti cross camel coat to attend a sensory class for babies in the organization, which strives to improve the health and emotional development of young children using an integrated approach.
Giving her elegant touch to the essentials of cold weather, Kate wore the long coat with a black turtleneck sweater and black heel boots. But, he added a bit of advantage to the look by combining it with a pleated leopard skirt from Zara. As for the accessories, the Duchess of Cambridge wore a gold necklace that featured a circular pendant, gold earrings and placed her iconic sapphire engagement ring on full display.
Do you feel you have deja vu? That's because Meghan shook off a similar coat during her visit to the House of Canada in London with Prince Harry Earlier this month, it happened days before announcing his decision to retire as members of the royal family.
Always a fan of monochrome looks and the combination of different fabrics and textures, the new mom looked effortlessly elegant with her Stella McCartney wool coat, her satin brown midi skirt and her favorite Jimmy Choo velvet shoes.
Since becoming Duchess of Sussex in 2018, Kate has taken several signs of costume style inspired by Meghan's trends.
During an appearance at the RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus at the end of that year, Kate got rid of her characteristic dresses by a military green blazer and a pair of wide pants, as Meghan did weeks before.
Her style paths also crossed again in January 2019 when Kate wore a green and blue plaid dress by Q by McQueen, which looked a lot like the Burberry tartan coat that Meghan wore a year earlier during her trip and Harry's to Scotland
Here are more real twinning moments in 2020!
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!