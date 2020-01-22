"Kangana gave me confidence,quot; – Jassie Gill



Jassie Gill is preparing for the release of her next movie, Panga, directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari. I was nervous while working with Kangana Ranaut. Jassie said: “I was nervous when I knew I would be working with Kangana Ranaut in Panga … Was I able to act in front of Kangana? But then she made me feel comfortable and gave me confidence. It was an interesting experience. I felt comfortable working with her. The initial 2-3 days were difficult. But once I'm facing the camera, I'm in … "He added:" I also learned many nuances of acting while watching her act. "

Jassie began his career in Bollywood with Aanand L's film Rai Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi. It has been a prominent name in the punjabi music industry. The cum actor musician also spoke: “Panga is directed by director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari aur poori team me females zyada hai. Hum Punjabi munde ladkiyon is thoda sharmaate hain. But Kangana and Ashwiny made me feel comfortable. It was wonderful working with the team. "Jassie revealed that he has another Bollywood project in preparation. But he would focus primarily on music. He also added that he would continue to make Punjabi movies.

Panga also stars Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta. The premiere of the film is scheduled for January 25, 2020.