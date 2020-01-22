Kandi Burruss tells other women everything they need to know about using a substitute

Kandi Burruss had conducted several interviews in which he spoke about his decision to use a substitute to welcome his third son, Blaze Tucker.

Kandi of The true housewives of AtlantaRecently, fame sat down with Tamron Hall, where he explained that many people do not understand the process and therefore have an incomplete or false idea of ​​how it works.

The singer and reality TV star said that several members of her family were confused to learn that she had another woman she would take and give birth to her son.

The businesswoman said: "A lot of people really don't have the information, so they really don't know it. People say," Well, why do you want to do that? "And then, they automatically think it's a vain decision; that you're just doing it because you don't want to (carry the baby). "

Kandi was honest with other women who are considering surrogacy in the near future: she revealed that it is a long process and that they should start early.

The artist revealed: "You should start having those conversations now because it is not a quick process. The IVF clinic we use requires mental health tests of the surrogate and the parents. (In therapy), they raise questions that you probably didn't even think about." .

She added: "The general thinking process is: it's your baby, but your body. That is, if (the biological mother) doesn't feel well or things are (affecting her health), she can say: & # 39; interrupt pregnancy & # 39 ;. Although that didn't stop me from moving on, there are many things you don't know. "

Kandi confessed that she and her husband Todd Tucker are eternally grateful for their surrogate mother, Shadina Blunt, who helped them realize their dream by carrying her miraculous baby.

The mother of three said: "Shadina was amazing, and I'm glad to say she is now part of the family. I agree with my decision to use a substitute. Seeing her (taking our daughter) doesn't make me feel bad or take me away nothing. My baby is my baby and it was a blessing for us to help us have our baby. "

Kandi seems to be radiant with happiness for having her baby.



