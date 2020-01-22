Justin Rose is inspired by Roger Federer to be inspired | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML794469556ea05fb683451f5fececf3ff11% %MINIFYHTML794469556ea05fb683451f5fececf3ff12%





Justin Rose focuses on precision over power when he approaches 40

Justin Rose is using Roger Federer as inspiration, as he hopes that the accuracy and management of the course will be the keys to success in a busy 2020.

Rose admits that he cannot match the power games of many of the younger generations of professional golfers, forcing him to focus on greater accuracy and avoid being attracted to trying to find an additional distance that could cause another injury.

Roger Federer remains a force to consider in tennis despite being 38

Federer is still a force to take into account in professional tennis despite being 38 years old, relying on the experience, accuracy and management of the game to keep his place in the top three in the world, and Rose is using the Swiss star as its "benchmark."

"I look at Roger Federer, and there are boys serving 135 mph, but he serves 121 in the corners," said the 39-year-old, who had an encouraging start to the year when he finished second to Matt Kuchar in the Open from Singapore last week.

"Roger is at the end of his career, so he is incredibly effective. So yes, I am not going to be a type of 185 mph ball speed and if I chase that, it will hurt and my swing will hurt and body because you have to reabsorb that force.

"But I can serve it 121 in the corners it's like where I am. And for me, that's like 172, 175 mph ball speed. I carry the 300 ball, so if I can load the 300 ball in the air, I can compete in any golf course against any player. So that's my benchmark. "

Rose, who defends her title of Farmers Insurance Open in Torrey Pines this week, also revealed that she has made changes to her calendar for the year, as she aspires to reach the maximum at the right time for seniors, while already looking towards Go ahead for your defense of your Olympic crown in Japan and the Ryder Cup in September.

Rose is defending champion at Torrey Pines this week

"I just accepted the fact that the older ones get thick and fast and one must be ready for that block of golf," he added. "I think it is very difficult to reach the top, valley, peak, valley, peak, valley, which is what I have tried to do for the elderly in the past."

"I think that now you just have to try and give yourself the general reserves that you can overcome during the main season and try to keep your game at a high level every week and I hope you achieve it at the right time."

"That now includes the Olympic Games. I was looking at the calendar, I will probably fly to Tokyo on Wednesday or Thursday after the Open Championship, so there really isn't much time to breathe. You know, a couple of days at home and then you go again.

Rose has been forced to modify her tournament calendar for next year

"So I made some changes, and some tournaments have to be a success because of that, but this year the biggest change I am making is how I operate at home. I am trying to make every day count at home."

"If I have a week off, I'm trying to really structure my days at home to give me the right amount of work I need to do, but also enough quality family time.

"So I felt that last year was a bit complicated year where I always felt that I was trying to catch up on the road and practice too much on the Tour and try to fix things on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays."

"So this year I'm just trying to take care of my free weeks to get to the tournaments and have easier weeks on the road, which I hope will keep me cooler."