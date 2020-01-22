Justin Bieber tickled YouTuber David Dobrik while he was in a club

Broadimage / Shutterstock, Andrew Lipovsky / NBC / NBCU Photo Bank through Getty Images
Justin Bieber know how to make the first perfect impression, just ask David Dobrik!
On Tuesday, fans' favorite YouTuber made their nightly debut at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and had the best story about the first time he met the singer "Yummy."
"I saw him at the club and one of his friends said: & # 39; You'll meet Justin & # 39;", he told the host. Jimmy Fallon. "And I just remember, like … everyone knows Justin Bieber, right? Like, everyone grew up, or at least, I grew up listening to his music. I know everything about him, I was so nervous."
Despite his nerves, the interaction ended up making an incredible story. "And he comes to me and I say," Hi, I'm David. "And he says:" Hi, I'm Justin, "the social media influencer continued." And then he walks by my side … and says: "Tickle, tickle … & # 39; And I said: & # 39; It's fine, great … & # 39; It felt so good after it tickled me. It was the best icebreaker when it tickled me."
Weeks later, the duo joined for a video on David's YouTube channel, where Justin helped the viral star surprise fans. With the "Sorry,quot; singer hiding in the backseat, David pretended to organize a pop culture contest with his unsuspecting fans and waited for the perfect moment for Justin to make his entrance.
"Justin Bieber surprised I"He joked after explaining the essence of the video." And then he left when I asked him what they thought about Justin Bieber. "
When asked where the inspiration for his viral videos and his successful YouTube channel came from, David explained that it arose from his love for getting a reaction from his friends. Since he created his account in 2015 and reached more than 15 million subscribers, the star constantly gives luxurious gifts to people closest to him.
"Over the past year, we were able to surprise a little more than 15 of my friends with new cars," said David. "So, that was … I used to watch military surprise videos, like, all the time. I like it, I love people's reactions to things, whether it's a good reaction or a bad reaction. So, now I have this opportunity in which I can literally get a reaction from many people. Therefore, I am a bit addicted to everything. "
He added: "It's super selfish. People always say," That's so sweet that you do it. "But, like, anyone in my place would only give your friends whatever you can."
Watch David share his epic Justin Bieber story and break down the success of his YouTube channel in the video above!
(E! And NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family).
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m. And don't miss our 2020 Grammys: Internal guide of E! Special Wednesday, January 22 at 11 p.m. for a preview of the Grammy awards!