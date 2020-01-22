Justin Bieber tickled YouTuber David Dobrik while he was in a club

Justin Bieber know how to make the first perfect impression, just ask David Dobrik!

On Tuesday, fans' favorite YouTuber made their nightly debut at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and had the best story about the first time he met the singer "Yummy."

"I saw him at the club and one of his friends said: & # 39; You'll meet Justin & # 39;", he told the host. Jimmy Fallon. "And I just remember, like … everyone knows Justin Bieber, right? Like, everyone grew up, or at least, I grew up listening to his music. I know everything about him, I was so nervous."

Despite his nerves, the interaction ended up making an incredible story. "And he comes to me and I say," Hi, I'm David. "And he says:" Hi, I'm Justin, "the social media influencer continued." And then he walks by my side … and says: "Tickle, tickle … & # 39; And I said: & # 39; It's fine, great … & # 39; It felt so good after it tickled me. It was the best icebreaker when it tickled me."