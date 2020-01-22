Juice WRLD's death ruled accidental drug overdose

%MINIFYHTML8b370f5df10791b8eeaf93d18f87e75611% %MINIFYHTML8b370f5df10791b8eeaf93d18f87e75612%

The cause of the sudden death of the success creator & # 39; Lucid Dreams & # 39; In December 2019, it was revealed when forensics determined his death as an accidental drug overdose.

Rapper WRLD juiceThe death was caused by an accidental drug overdose, forensics have ruled.

The success creator "Lucid Dreams", real name Jarad Higgins, died at the Midway Airport in Chicago, Illinois, in the early hours of December 8, 2019 after suffering a seizure and suffering a cardiac arrest.

At that time, the authorities confirmed that he had received treatment for the use of opioids shortly before his death, and now the Cook County coroner has declared that he died as a result of an overdose of oxycodone and codeine narcotics.

The 21-year-old mother, Carmella Wallace, had previously told TMZ that the rapper had "fought against prescription drug dependence."

Federal authorities and local police had been waiting for Juice WRLD's private plane to land in Midway from Los Angeles after a warning, suggesting that a large number of drugs and weapons were hidden in the plane, which had been around 12 persons.

They discovered numerous bags of marijuana and what they thought was liquid codeine, in addition to three firearms, during a search of the group's luggage, but no one claimed ownership of the cases.

Reports indicate that no drug charges will be filed, although two men from the WRLD Juice entourage were arrested for misdemeanors.